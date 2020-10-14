Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.00. Zoltav Resources shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.