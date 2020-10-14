ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZI. UBS Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,865,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $203,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.