zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €105.00 by Barclays

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €131.38 ($154.56).

ZO1 opened at €143.40 ($168.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.44. zooplus has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1-year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.31.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

