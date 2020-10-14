Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zscaler worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -173.51 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

