-$0.03 EPS Expected for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

