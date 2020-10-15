-$0.07 EPS Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.