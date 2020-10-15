$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

