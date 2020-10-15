$0.27 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 231,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.