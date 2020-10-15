$0.55 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.58 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.66.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 92,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 99,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 971,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.