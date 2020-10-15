$0.90 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 32.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 38.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

