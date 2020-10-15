1st Source (SRCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRCE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,869. The stock has a market cap of $810.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several research firms have commented on SRCE. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

