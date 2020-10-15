4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) PT Raised to $43.00

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of 4Licensing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4Licensing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 4Licensing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $57.00 on Thursday. 4Licensing has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent SEC filing.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

