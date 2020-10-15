4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of 4Licensing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.91.

FOUR stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54. 4Licensing has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $62.59.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

