860 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day moving average of $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.