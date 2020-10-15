888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 3,222.2% in September

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 3,222.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. 888 has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

