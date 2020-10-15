9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250 over the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.