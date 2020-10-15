AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

