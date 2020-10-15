AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AbbVie by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,907 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

