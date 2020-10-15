Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.