Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $233.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,907. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

