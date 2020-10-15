Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.