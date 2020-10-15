Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accolade updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 3,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,602. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

