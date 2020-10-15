Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accolade updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ACCD stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,602. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

