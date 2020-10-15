Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

ACCD stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.31% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

