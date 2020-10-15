Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 4,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,602. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.31% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

