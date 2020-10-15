Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accor has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

