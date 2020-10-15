AceD Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $274,682.13 and approximately $211.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000509 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,696,480 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

