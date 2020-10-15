Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

ACRS stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

