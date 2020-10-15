AdEx Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $615,738.00 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and $615,738.00 worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,000,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,857,757 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

