Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Adient by 61,877.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 517.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 16.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in Adient by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

