Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Helios Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIO) Critical Comparison

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.46, meaning that its share price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Helios Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helios Technologies $554.66 million 2.37 $60.27 million $2.43 16.84

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Helios Technologies 4.35% 12.85% 7.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Helios Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Helios Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Helios Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Helios Technologies has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

