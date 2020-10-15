Aeron Hits One Day Volume of $90,823.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Aeron has a market cap of $330,943.12 and approximately $90,823.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.75 or 0.04895040 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

