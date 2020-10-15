AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.54. AFC Energy shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 3,201,011 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.38 million and a PE ratio of -30.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.42.

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

