AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $84.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Melius upgraded AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.19.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $80.36 on Monday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after acquiring an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

