AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

AGCO opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

