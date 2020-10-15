Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,877 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,218,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

