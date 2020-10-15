Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

ATSG has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 846,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

