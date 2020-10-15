Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €103.00 by UBS Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €62.15 ($73.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.67. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

