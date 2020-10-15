Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $67.00. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) shares last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 270,280 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) Company Profile (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.