Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.94).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €11.68 ($13.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of €12.86 ($15.13).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

