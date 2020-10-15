Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALARF opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

