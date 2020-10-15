Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

ALB opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

