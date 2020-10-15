Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the business services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

