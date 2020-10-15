Alliance Data Systems Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.