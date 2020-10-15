Alliant Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

