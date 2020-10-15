Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $1,700.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,705.61.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.48 on Monday, hitting $1,563.60. 27,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,432.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

