Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,568.08 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,528.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,432.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

