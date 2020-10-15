Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $641.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,659 shares of company stock worth $1,470,045 in the last 90 days. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alphatec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

