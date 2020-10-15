Altagas Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

ALA stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.96. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. Research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.0450732 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB set a C$18.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

