Altagas Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.
ALA stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.96. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. Research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.0450732 EPS for the current year.
About Altagas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
