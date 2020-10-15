Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

ALA stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.96. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.0450732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ALA shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

